Afternoon brief: Jaishankar meets David Cameron; trapped workers ‘doing well’ in Uttarkashi tunnel; all latest news

During a meeting between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, discussions focused on advancing negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) and addressing global challenges, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Ukraine war. Cameron, appointed to the foreign secretary post in a surprise reshuffle by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, engaged in his first official meeting since the appointment. The reshuffle followed Sunak's dismissal of Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Dig deeper

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar meets newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron(S Jaishankar- X)

'The Answer is Modi': Jaishankar on what has changed in India

Jaishankar thanks 'Mr and Mrs Sunak' for their gracious hospitality in London

40 labourers, trapped in an under-construction tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway since its collapse on Sunday, have reassured the commandant of Uttarakhand's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Manikant Mishra, that they are "doing well." Mishra, heading the rescue operation, conveyed that the workers would be rescued soon, with food items and medicines being supplied to them on Tuesday. The collapse prompted a coordinated effort to extract the trapped individuals, emphasizing the urgency and prioritization of their well-being during the ongoing rescue mission. Dig deeper

Anxious wait for kin of trapped labourers

Auger drilling machines at site to evacuate workers

The Latest News

Karnataka has instituted a ban on all forms of head cover during recruitment examinations. This directive, aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing cheating, prohibits candidates from wearing any headgear during the exam process. The decision reflects the state's commitment to maintaining the integrity of recruitment procedures and creating a standardized environment for all participants. Dig deeper

Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, toured the Tesla factory in the United States. During the visit, Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologized for not being present. Goyal's tour of the electric car manufacturing facility signifies ongoing engagements between Indian officials and Tesla, as the company explores opportunities in the Indian market. Musk's apology suggests his awareness of the visit's significance and underscores the interest in fostering collaboration between Tesla and India. Dig deeper

India News

Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader from the Shiv Sena, has urged the Election Commission to take action against the BJP over its promise of 'Ram Lalla darshan' in Madhya Pradesh. Raut questions whether this promise implies the use of religious sentiments for electoral gains. His appeal suggests concerns about potential exploitation of religious sentiments during the electoral process and emphasizes the need for a fair and unbiased campaigning environment. Dig deeper

In response to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief's "khaki knicker" jibe, Asaduddin Owaisi countered by calling him an "RSS puppet." The exchange highlights the political tensions and verbal sparring between different leaders in Telangana. Owaisi's retort suggests a pushback against perceived attempts to associate him with certain ideologies, emphasizing the charged nature of political discourse in the region. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Harvard University is facing potential loss of support from over 1700 Jewish alumni due to growing calls for "Intifada." The term typically refers to Palestinian uprisings against Israeli occupation. The controversy reflects heightened tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and raises concerns about the impact on Harvard's relationships with its alumni, underscoring the challenges faced by institutions navigating sensitive geopolitical issues. Dig deeper

Following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent remarks on the treatment of minorities in Canada, both India and Bangladesh have issued statements. Trudeau's comments prompted responses from Indian and Bangladeshi authorities, expressing concerns about the situation of minorities in Canada. The exchange underscores the global attention on human rights issues and the diplomatic dynamics surrounding these discussions. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is on the verge of emulating the legendary MS Dhoni's feat of leading India to an ICC World Cup title. Overlooked for the 2011 World Cup, Rohit now has a chance at redemption as the leader of the Men In Blue. With an unbeaten record in nine games, India faces New Zealand in the first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium. The match presents an opportunity for Rohit to guide India to its first World Cup title since Dhoni's triumph in 2011, adding anticipation to the high-stakes encounter in the ongoing ICC World Cup. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Rapper-singer Badshah has addressed rumors about a romantic relationship with actress Mrunal Thakur, expressing regret for disappointing fans. Following widespread speculation on Reddit and Twitter, Badshah took to Instagram, stating, "Dear internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waise nahi hai (it's not what you think it is)." The post did not provide specific details about the situation, leaving fans curious about the nature of their connection and highlighting the challenges celebrities face in navigating public speculation about their personal lives. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Newly-wed couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first Diwali in style, capturing attention on social media. The actor-politician duo showcased stunning ethnic ensembles, with pictures featuring them holding hands and embracing, radiating joy. The images of their festive celebration have become a highlight, with the couple setting relationship goals. As the festive season unfolds, celebrities like Parineeti and Raghav continue to inspire with their fashionable choices, offering style inspiration to their followers. The attention garnered by their Diwali pictures adds to the ongoing buzz surrounding their wedding and public appearances. Dig deeper

