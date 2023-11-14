'The Answer is Modi': Jaishankar on what has changed in India

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday reflected on the profound changes in India over the past decade, attributing them to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a Diwali reception in London, the minister emphasized the pivotal role played by PM Modi in shaping the nation's trajectory. External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at 10 Downing Street.(AP)

"I began by saying the world has changed, our relationship has changed, the UK has changed, and India has changed. So you may ask me what has changed in India. You know the answer. The answer is Modi," declared Jaishankar.

The minister elaborated on the multitude of initiatives that have shaped India's progress over the past decade. He highlighted key campaigns such as Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao (Educate the Daughter, Save the Daughter), the construction of toilets for girls, the Jandhan Yojana for financial inclusion, the Awas Yojana for housing, and flagship projects like Digital India, Startup India, and Skill India.

"The long answer actually lies in this range of initiatives that all of you have heard about for the last ten years. Initiatives like Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao; initiatives about building toilets for girls, about the Jandhan Yojana, the financial inclusion, about building houses, the Awas Yojana...And these other campaigns...Digital India campaign...the Startup India campaign, the Skill India campaign...it is when you connect these dots, it's really when you see the cumulative impact of all of this on the lives of people, that is the change which is underway in India," Jaishankar explained.

Reflecting on the monumental changes over the past decade, he noted, "These ten years have actually been a socioeconomic revolution in India...we have actually created almost as many new universities and colleges in the last ten years as the country had in the previous 65 years."

Turning his attention to the diplomatic front, Jaishankar highlighted the need to reframe the relationship between India and the UK. Acknowledging the profound transformations both countries have undergone, he expressed the importance of preparing a partnership suited for the contemporary era.

"We are today trying to reframe the relationship between India and the UK. We are trying to do so because, in the last many decades, our two countries have each changed profoundly. We have changed in ourselves, our relationships, our linkages and approaches to the world; therefore, it is important that we prepare a partnership for a contemporary era in which we look to explore new convergences to see if there is unrealistic potential out there," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar is on a five-day visit to Britain which will conclude on November 15. During his visit, he met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street and newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

