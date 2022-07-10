Afternoon brief: ‘Kaali’ director Leena Manimekalai on threat messages over poster, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Kaali' director Leena Manimekalai reveals threat messages: ‘Film poster not crime. This is’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai posted the screenshots of the threats she received online in the wake of the Kaali controversy. "Delhi Police, Lucknow Police, Guwahati Police and etc... you let this guy to attack me and follow me with FIR?" she tweeted. Read more

Cash, jewelry dumped outside BJP leader's house in Mumbai. Probe on | Video

The incident has put the authorities on alert mode as they fear that instead of these articles, something that could cause potential harm could also have been dropped, creating a problem with the law and order situation in the city. Read more

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja granted bail following arrest after birthday party mayhem at Noida metro station

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, who was arrested by Noida Police on Saturday after his birthday party caused chaos at Sector 51 metro station, has been granted bail. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hina Khan says Eid Mubarak, looks drop-dead gorgeous in a hot pink anarkali during award show: Pics, videos inside

Hina Khan attended an awards show last night. The star wished everyone Eid Mubarak at the occasion and stunned everyone with her drop-dead gorgeous look in a pink Anarkali suit set. Check out her pictures and video inside. Read more

'Virat has become a liability now. Either he needs to give up his place or...': Ex-Pakistan star calls for Kohli axe

He may still be among the finest players in world cricket but Virat Kohli's lean patch tells a different story. A little over two months ago, the star batter faced an extended batting slump for Royal Challengers Bangalore, registering his third golden duck of the season. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail