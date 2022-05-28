Afternoon brief: Karti Chidambaram on CBI questioning in the visa scam case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karti Chidambaram on CBI questioning: 'Test match is for 5 days. This is day 3'

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who is being interrogated in the ‘visa for scam’ case, on Saturday gave a sarcasm-laced reply when he was questioned about the CBI probe. “A test match is for five days. This is just day three,” the 50-year-old Sivaganga MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. His remarks came ahead of the third day of questioning. Read more

Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old girl in Mumbai: Report

The Mumbai Police have arrested an Ola cab driver from Goregaon for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl and making obscene gestures towards her on May 25. The case was registered by the Aarey Police Station. The accused has been sent to police custody till 30 May, news agency ANI quoted police sub inspector Sachin Panchal as saying. Read more

IAS officer’s walk through mud in flood-hit Assam goes viral; netizens laud her

Visuals of IAS officer Keerthi Jalli visiting flood-hit Assam's Cachar went viral on social media. Netizens have praised the deputy commissioner for reaching out to the affected people. Jalli visited various flood-affected areas under the Borkhola Development block & other parts. Watch more

'His mother has been ill. He had to deal with that, yet was exceptional': Sangakkara hails RR star's 'superb commitment'

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a strong batting line-up. Only two nights back did Faf du Plessis' men amass a mighty 207 against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 IPL Eliminator, which was a winning total for the team. Rajasthan Royals hence had to get their bowling spot on in the Qualifier 2 to pip RCB and make the final. And the Royals attack did get it right as they restricted RCB to just 157 for eight in 20 overs. Their were two bowlers that played a key role in that and RR head coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara was particularly all praise for one. Read more

Anek box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film opens poorly, earns just ₹1.75 crore

Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, has had a poor start at the box office. According to early estimates from trade analysts, the film collected only ₹1.75 crore on its first day. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana as an undercover cop, who is on a mission to restore peace in the north-east of India. It also stars debutant Andrea Kevichusa. Read more