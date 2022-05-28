Karti Chidambaram on CBI questioning: 'Test match is for 5 days. This is day 3':

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who is being quizzed in the ‘visa for scam’ case, on Saturday gave a sarcasm-laced reply when he was questioned about the CBI probe. “A test match is for five days. This is just day three,” the 50-year-old Sivaganga MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. His remarks came ahead of the third day of questioning.

“I'm awaiting to hear from the speaker, I have written to him,” the Congress leader said. On Friday, Karti Chidambaram said he had written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla over the alleged breach of privilege as a parliamentarian.

He has claimed that the investigating officers from the central probe agency seized his personal documents and “papers linked to the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Information Technology”, of which he is a member.

"I have written to the Honourable @loksabhaspeaker @ombirlakota bringing to his attention the gross breach of Parliamentary Privilege by the #CBI," he said in a tweet. He also said that the cases against him were an attempt by the BJP to “silence our voices of dissent by foisting one case after another”.

The Congress leader has been accused of facilitating visas for Chinese nationals when his father, P Chidambaram, was the union minister. He has dismissed all allegations against him, calling the latest case “most bogus”.

Earlier this week, he was given a temporary relief by a Delhi court in the form of a pre-arrest bail till May 30.

IT has been alleged that he was paid ₹50 lakh bribe for facilitating the visas. A first information report (FIR) registered by CBI on May 14, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case against him.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON