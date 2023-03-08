Afternoon brief: KCR's daughter Kavitha to seek legal opinions on ED summons, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

KCR's daughter Kavitha to be questioned by ED in Delhi liquor case tomorrow

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KCR's daughter Kavitha to be questioned by ED in Delhi liquor case tomorrow

K Kavitha on Wednesday issued a statement that she will fully cooperate with the investigating agencies but will have to seek legal opinions on the date of attending it as the BRS MLC has already announced a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on March 10 demanding the Centre to introduce the women's reservation bill in Parliament. Read more

Hindus in Pakistan's Karachi celebrate Holi, grooves to ‘rang barse’ | Watch

Hindus in Karachi, Pakistan, were filmed grooving to Amitabh Bachchan's famous Holi song, Range Barse from Silsila, while flinging coloured powder and water at each other to celebrate the festive, which marks the last full-moon day of the lunar month. Watch here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'If Kohli, Pujara weren't good against spin, they wouldn't...': Gambhir's huge 'DRS' remark on India batters' struggles

Team India had faced a humbling defeat to Australia in the third Test of the series in Indore last week. Read more

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja teases ‘jhoota makkaar’ Ranbir Kapoor for marrying 'Aaila'

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a new teaser for his upcoming film Dream Girl 2. The teaser shows Ayushmann as honey-voiced Pooja, talking to Ranbir Kapoor over the phone. However, it seems like it was Ayushmann himself imitating Ranbir's voice as well. Read more

Mira Rajput begins Holi with stunning pics of chilling in swimsuits during beach holiday with Shahid Kapoor. See inside

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput, recently escaped the busy city life of Mumbai to go on a holiday. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON