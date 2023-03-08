Hindus in Pakistan's Karachi celebrate Holi, grooves to ‘rang barse’ | Watch

Hindus in Karachi, Pakistan, were filmed grooving to Amitabh Bachchan's famous Holi song, Range Barse from Silsila, while flinging coloured powder and water at each other to celebrate the festive, which marks the last full-moon day of the lunar month. A girl from the Pakistani Hindu community blows color to the face of her friend to celebrate the Holi Festival, in Karachi, Pakistan.(AP)

In a video shared by news agency Associated Press (AP), one of the members can be heard saying, Holi signifies the triumph of good over evil, while others pose for pictures, and also distribute sweets as part of the celebrations.

Although traditionally a Hindu festival, Holi also sees participation from members of other religions. Hindus believe that Holi brings a message of unity and friendship and bridges the communal divide.

The video came just days after back-to-back incidents of Hindu students being attacked in Pakistan. At least 15 students from the Hindu community celebrating Holi at the University of Karachi were reported to be injured when they were attacked by some members of a radical Islamic student organisation.

The students, who organised the celebration, said they belonged to the Sindhi department and were tortured for the festivities. A female student, in a video statement, said while she and her classmates had been celebrating Holi, members of the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) came and "harassed" them and beat up the male students".

The attack on Hindu students in Karachi was the second such incident in Pakistan since Monday. At the Punjab University campus, 15 students were injured when IJT activists allegedly stopped them from celebrating Holi at the premises here.

Holi is enthusiastically celebrated with great fervour throughout India. This festive occasion brings together people from different walks of life to joyfully immerse themselves in vibrant colours and cheer.

