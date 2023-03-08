Home / India News / US secy Gina Raimondo grooves to ‘aaj biraj mein Holi re’ at Rajnath's home

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2023 10:51 AM IST

US secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo is in India on the invitation of Union minister Piyush Goyal.

US secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday participated in Holi festivities at defence minister Rajnath Singh residence in New Delhi. In the videos shared by news agency ANI, Raimondo can be seen grooving to Holi songs. Rajnath Singh was also seen asking Raimondo to join a dancer present during the celebrations.

US secertary of commerce Gina Raimondo celebrating Holi at defence minister Rajnath Singh's New Delhi residence.
"It's an honour for me to be here on such a holiday. I felt so welcomed by the Minister, it's fantastic. Happy Holi!" the US Secretary of Commerce told ANI as as she participated in the Holi celebrations.

Union minister Piyush Goyal was present at Singh's residence and was seen touching the latter's feet to seek blessings on the occasion of Holi, one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism.

Here are some of the videos from the festival:

Raimondo is visiting India on the invitation of Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles. During the visit, she will participate in the Indo-US Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum which will be held on March 10.

Speaking to reporters, Goyal said they are working together to secure resilient supply chains, to ensure critical minerals and semiconductors are available for countries who are trusted partners of each other.

“US and India are natural allies. We have a lot of good partnerships and coalitions that we are creating. The agenda is full of possibilities and we are working together for a safe, secure Indo-Pacific,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

On Monday, Raimondo said, "This is an optimistic time for US-India relations, and I am excited to visit India during such a special time of year, the celebration of Holi."

"Through the CEO Forum, the Commercial Dialogue, and IPEF, we are making excellent progress in bringing our countries closer together by creating new markets for trade, expanding those that already exist, and reinforcing our shared commitment to democracy," she added, in a statement released by US department of commerce.

(With inputs from ANI)

