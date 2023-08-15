Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Kejriwal rakes up Manipur, Nuh in Independence Day address, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Kejriwal rakes up Manipur, Nuh in Independence Day address, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 15, 2023 12:58 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

How will India be Vishwaguru if communities fight like in Manipur, Nuh: Kejriwal

Who is benefitting from the clashes in Haryana, Manipur, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in his Independence Day speech. Read more

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal delivering Independence Day 2023 speech on Tuesday.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal delivering Independence Day 2023 speech on Tuesday.

PM Modi delivers I-Day speech from ramparts of Red Fort: Full text here

PM Modi spoke on violence-hit Manipur, stating that the country was with the people of the state. He added that peace prevailed for the past few days. Read more

Ashwin drops major 'World Cup' remark in verdict on India's batting depth conundrum as Rahul Dravid left concerned

While the timing of the defeat left Dravid concerned with Asia Cup and World Cup around the corner, Ashwin delivered a major verdict on the conundrum. Read more

Rana Daggubati apologises to Sonam Kapoor for saying she wasted Dulquer Salman's time on The Zoya Factor

Rana Daggubati recently said at an event that a ‘Hindi heroine' had wasted Dulquer Salman's time on sets. Many pointed out he was talking about Sonam Kapoor. Read more

Independence Day 2023: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora and others celebrate

The 77th Independence Day is being celebrated today, August 15. Here's how celebs, including Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, and others are marking the day. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

