India News / Afternoon brief: Maharashtra minister warns mask rule if Covid cases rise, and all the latest news
india news

Afternoon brief: Maharashtra minister warns mask rule if Covid cases rise, and all the latest news

Kerala on Wednesday also brought back the rule of mandatory mask-wearing in public places.
Published on May 01, 2022 12:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra minister warns mask rule will be back if Covid cases rise

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said if coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state. Read more

‘Didn’t God exist when...’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav's question on loudspeaker row

Amid the ongoing controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. Read more

'It was an emotional decision. You can't announce it subject to fitness': Yuvraj on Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain

The selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had a couple of options at disposal. Read more

Fans believe Anushka Sharma gave her green saree to Faf du Plessis' wife Imari for Glenn Maxwell’s wedding. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli recently attended the wedding celebrations of cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his pharmacist wife Vini Raman. Read more

Malaika Arora 'wears her imperfections' with floral look for goofy and lazy Sunday no-makeup pics: See here

Today, actor Malaika Arora gave a glimpse of her relaxed weekend, and it is all about embracing imperfections. Read more

 

 

HT News Desk

coronavirus covid-19 face mask
