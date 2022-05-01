Fans believe Anushka Sharma gave her green saree to Faf du Plessis' wife Imari for Glenn Maxwell’s wedding. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli recently attended the wedding celebrations of cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his pharmacist wife Vini Raman. They were also joined by other cricketers and their families including South African cricket star Faf du Plessis and his wife Imari. (Also read: Anushka Sharma reminisces days when she could have coffee in peace and scroll on phone. See post)

As Faf and Imari shared pictures from the wedding party with their kids on social media, fans noticed something interesting about her outfit. While he wore a red kurta and white pyjama, Imari was seen in a green and golden Chanderi saree. Imari posed with Faf for photos and also their kids while showing off the 'pallu' of her saree. She also shared a close-up selfie, that gave a better look at her saree.

While her followers all complimented her for her traditional dress, some even commented on how the saree is much similar to what Anushka once wore to an event in 2018. Anushka wore the same green Chanderi saree when she was felicitated with the Smita Patil Award at the 34th edition of the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma in her saree in 2018.

“From where you get this saree it's Anushka,” wrote a fan of the actor in the comments section of Imari's post. “Waitt isn't that Anushka Sharma's saree,” wrote another. “Saree from Anushka,” another noticed. Anushka also ‘liked’ Imari's post.

Meanwhile, Anushka wore a pink suit to the wedding party. Virat joined her in a black kurta pyjama. The wedding guest seemingly had a tonne of fun and Virat was even seen grooving to Oo Antava from Pushpa with his colleagues.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy's Lake Como. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January last year. Anushka will be seen next in Chakda Express, produced by her Clean Slate Filmz. This will mark her first acting project since the failure of Zero in 2018.

