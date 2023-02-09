Afternoon brief: Mahua Moitra continues tirade against Adani, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mahua Moitra continues tirade against Adani: 'When you can openly topi-pehnao'

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra continued her online tirade on Thursday as Adani Group shared dropped at the beginning of trading after index provider MSCI said some Adani securities should no longer be designated as free float. Read more

Watch: Gavaskar, Shastri in awe after Shami's scorcher sends Warner's stumps flying in India vs Australia 1st Test

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami bamboozled David Warner to earn plaudits from the iconic commentary duo of former Indian cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar on Day 1 of the 1st Test match between India and Australia at Nagpur. Read more

Twitter Blue launches in India at ₹900 for mobile, ₹650 for website

Indian users can now subscribe to Twitter Blue, which was earlier available only in select countries. Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana's reaction to seeing pizza while on a diet is too relatable to miss. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video where he expressed how difficult it gets to control a diet after seeing a pizza. Many people could relate to this clip. Read more

Pakistan's talks with IMF over bailout package hit a snag: What report said

Talks between the Pakistan government and IMF for securing a bailout packaged to avert the country's economic crisis have hit a rough patch, it was reported. Read more

WhatsApp adds ‘exciting’ updates to status feature: All you need to know

WhatsApp has rolled out several ‘exciting’ updates to its status feature, allowing users to record and share voice messages to status, and more. Read more

Bill Gates is dating again. His girlfriend shares quite a similar background

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is reportedly dating the wife of former CEO of Oracle Paula Hurd following his divorce from Melinda French Gates in August 2021. Read more

