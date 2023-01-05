Afternoon brief: Man who urinated on woman on AI flight is from Mumbai, to be arrested soon; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Man who urinated on female passenger on AI flight is from Mumbai, to face arrest soon: Reports

The man who urinated on a female passenger in a drunken state on a New York-New Delhi flight in November is a Mumbai-based businessman and is being hunted by Delhi Police. Read more

'Focus on poor with torn clothes during winter...': Rahul on t-shirt questions

Over the past few days questions surrounding Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' have focussed more on the Congress MP's sartorial style (and ability to withstand the Delhi winter) than politics, and Wednesday proved to be no different. Read more

Mahindra Thar 2WD fully leaked ahead of launch: Check features, specs

Mahindra Thar 2WD SUV is all set to be launched in India soon. The carmaker has updated its official brochure with details of the new variant of the Thar off-road SUV ahead of its launch. Read more

Tara Sutaria’s airport look is all about embracing the winter season

Tara Sutaria is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Read more

Tunisha Sharma will not be replaced in Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul, show to continue with new leads: Report

Amid rumours of the show getting shutdown, a channel official has confirmed that Alibaba -Dastaan-e-Kabul will continue and there are no plans of pulling it off air. Read more

‘Gives you the chills’: Shreyas Iyer gets candid while opening up on T20 World Cup snub

Shreyas Iyer was left among the reserves of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, eventually missing out on the tournament entirely. While he may be considered one of the first names on the team sheet in ODI cricket, especially on account of his extraordinary form last year, Iyer has not been able to nail down a spot for himself in a similar in T20Is and has admitted that missing out on the last year's tournament was a disappointment for him. Read more

