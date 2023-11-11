Afternoon brief: Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife; Hamas using civilians as shields, says Netanyahu, all latest news

The Israel Defence Forces claim that the attack on Gaza's Shifa hospital was accidentally carried out by the Hamas terror group. According to IDF's Arabic spokesman, a misfired projectile aimed at IDF troops landed on the hospital, and analysis of operational systems indicates that Hamas is responsible for the failed missile launch. However, Hamas blames the IDF for the attack. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in casualties on both sides, with Israel stating it takes measures to protect Gaza citizens while accusing Hamas of using them as human shields. French President Macron called for Israel to stop bombing Gaza and killing civilians but acknowledged Israel's right to protect itself. The situation near Gaza's hospitals remains tense, with conflicting claims about their use and targeting in the conflict. Dig deeper

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reaches his residence from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 11.(PTI)

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, currently under judicial custody for the alleged excise policy scam, was granted permission by a Delhi court to meet his ailing wife, Seema. Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, reached his residence accompanied by police personnel in a prison van. The court allowed a seven-hour visit, restricting media interaction and political activities. Sisodia had sought a five-day permission, citing his wife's acute attack of multiple sclerosis. In June, he was granted permission, but couldn't meet her due to her hospitalization. The excise department's former head, Sisodia faces charges related to the alleged liquor policy scam, with the ED claiming proceeds of around ₹622 crore generated due to his activities. Dig deeper

Latest News

Stock markets to open for Diwali Muhurat trading on November 12 Dig deeper

In a first, Manipur village bans wildlife hunting for 3 years to conserve forest in Shirui peak Dig deeper

India News

SC refuses to entertain plea to frame guidelines for regulation of trading of cryptocurrencies Dig deeper

5 killed, 60 injured after two buses collide on Chennai-Bengaluru national highway Dig deeper

Global Matters

Honda plans to raise pay of US employees by 11% after United Auto Workers' recent contract victories Dig deeper

150 quakes in one hour, Iceland on high alert as experts signal volcanic eruption Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Salman Khan's Diwali release, Tiger 3, is set for a grand opening with over 5,86,650 tickets sold, including a significant number for the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil versions. The film, marking Katrina Kaif's return as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, has generated significant advance bookings, reaching ₹15.58 crore for the opening day. Amid anticipation for a strong performance, industry experts predict Tiger 3 to earn around ₹40 crore on Diwali. The film coincides with the India vs Netherlands World Cup match, offering audiences multiple holiday options. The industry expects the film to make a substantial impact during the festive season. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

As Diwali, the grand Hindu festival, approaches, preparations are in full swing across India. The five-day celebration began with Dhanteras on November 10 and will conclude with Bhai Dooj on November 15. Diwali, known as the festival of lights, sees homes adorned with colorful rangolis and bright lights. The lighting of diyas, small clay lamps, is a significant tradition symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness. The article shares insights into the number of diyas to light on each day, ranging from 13 diyas on Dhanteras dedicated to Lord Kuber to 14 diyas on Chhoti Diwali, and a multitude of diyas on the main Diwali day, symbolizing prosperity and well-being. Dig deeper

Sports Going

During the recent 2023 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Angelo Mathews faced a unique dismissal, being timed out after signaling for a spare helmet when his chin strap came off. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed, leading to a controversial decision. Mathews criticized the fourth umpire, claiming he had video evidence, but the MCC, custodians of Cricket Laws, defended the dismissal. They clarified that the delay exceeded the allowed two minutes, and Mathews did not inform the umpires about his helmet issue. MCC emphasized that the umpires correctly followed the Laws of Cricket, addressing the specifics of Mathews' arrival at the crease. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

