Afternoon brief: Manish Sisodia's 'can't break my spirits' message from Tihar jail, and all the latest news

Manish Sisodia's message from Tihar jail: ‘Saheb, you can trouble me, but…’

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia being produced before the Rouse Avenue court in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arrested Aam Aadmi leader Manish Sisodia has sent a message from Delhi's Tihar jail, saying imprisonment may pose difficulties for him but it cannot break his spirit. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. On Thursday, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Read more

Rohit Sharma joins Tendulkar, Kohli, Dravid in enormous batting record; becomes only sixth Indian to reach feat

Team India captain Rohit Sharma achieved a big massive feat during Day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia, as he joined some of India's batting stalwarts in an elite list. In the early stages of his knock in the first innings, Rohit reached the 17,000-run mark in international cricket, thus becoming the only sixth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lakme Fashion Week: Malaika Arora cheers for Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor as she walks the ramp in sheer outfit

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week has served some incredible sartorial moments as celebrities take over the ramp. On Friday, Itrh showcased its latest collection Dancing Queen at the Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI). Read more

Kareena Kapoor posts candid pics of niece Samaira Kapoor on her 18th birthday: 'I’m always here to protect you'

Kareena Kapoor has shared a few unseen candid pictures of her niece Samaira Kapoor along with a sweet birthday wish for her. Samaira is the daughter of her sister Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Web story: 5 Eco-tourism destinations you must visit

Eco-Tourism is a form of tourism that promotes ecological conservation and preservation of natural resources. Read more