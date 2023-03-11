Rohit Sharma joins Tendulkar, Kohli, Dravid in enormous batting record; becomes only sixth Indian to reach feat

Team India captain Rohit Sharma achieved a big massive feat during Day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia, as he joined some of India's batting stalwarts in an elite list. In the early stages of his knock in the first innings, Rohit reached the 17,000-run mark in international cricket, thus becoming the only sixth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat. Among the batters who achieved the feat are Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Rohit reached the feat in 438 international matches (49 Tests, 241 ODIs, and 148 ODIs); however, the Indian batter couldn't convert his strong start, as he was dismissed on 35 off 58 deliveries.

Also read: Watch: Shakib Al Hasan explodes in anger, beats fan mercilessly with cap during event in Bangladesh

Here's the list of all batters who have registered 17000+ runs in international cricket so far (from India):

Sachin Tendulkar - 34,357

Virat Kohli* - 25047

Rahul Dravid - 24,064

Sourav Ganguly - 18,433

Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 17,092

Rohit Sharma* - 17,014

The Indian captain had made a strong start to the series, smashing 120 in the first innings in the Nagpur Test last month. However, the pitch hadn't been as conducive to batters in the next two Tests, as Rohit registered scores of 32, 31, 12, and 12 over the next four innings.

Earlier in the Ahmedabad Test, Australia posted a strong score of 480 in the first innings, breaching the 400-run mark for the first time in the series. Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) scored centuries for the visitors, while Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul – his 32nd in Test career.

India need a win to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship; in case they fail to beat Australia, the Rohit Sharma-led side will hope for New Zealand to prevent a 0-2 clean sweep defeat from Sri Lanka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON