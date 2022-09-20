Afternoon brief: 'Nobody needs anybody's nod' to run prez polls, says Congress; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress says 'nobody needs anybody's nod, specially leadership' for prez polls

Amid speculation that Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor have emerged as frontrunners in the race for presidential elections for the Congress, the party’s communication in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, on Tuesday put out a tweet that “anybody can run in the presidential polls” and nobody needs “anybody’s nod, especially the party’s leadership”. Read more

BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker's response to Queen having a ‘crush’ on him

BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker responded to news that Queen Elizabeth II, who was buried at a private ceremony on Monday following a grand state funeral had "a bit of a crush" on him. Read more

Jack Dorsey to depose in Twitter-Elon Musk legal battle: Report

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Tuesday will be questioned under oath in the microblogging platform's legal battle against his friend Elon Musk. Read more

Doctor G trailer: Aysuhmann Khurrana is a frustrated gynae who needs to lose his 'male touch'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to don their white coats as doctors in their upcoming Doctor G. On Tuesday, the trailer of the film was released. Read more

'Pair toota hua hai, ab abs ko todna hai': Shilpa Shetty does simple abs workout for core strengthening in new video

Actor Shilpa Shetty is one of the most followed fitness enthusiasts in Bollywood. The star has gained many fans on social media with her inspiring fitness routine and dedication. Read more

Quarter miler Poovamma's ban increased from 3 months to two years

Seasoned woman 400m runner MR Poovamma will have to serve a two-year ban for doping violation. Read more

Nothing Phone 1's OS update enhances camera quality and other features

Nothing Phone 1 has started rolling out an update to Nothing OS 1.1.4 along with the September 2022 Android security patch for the smartphone. The update was announced by CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, in a tweet on Sunday. Read more

