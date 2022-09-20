Nothing Phone 1's OS update enhances camera quality and other features

Nothing Phone 1 has started rolling out an update to Nothing OS 1.1.4 along with the September 2022 Android security patch for the smartphone. The update was announced by CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, in a tweet on Sunday.

What is new in the update?

The Nothing OS 1.1.4 1 update brings major camera improvements, includes power-consumption optimisation for the Always On Display and offers some bug fixes, reports the Hindustan Times business publication The Mint.

The latest update will allow users to add a Nothing company watermark to the photos similar to the feature already present in the Realme and Xiaomi smartphones. It also extends support for the low latency high-definition audio codec (LHDC) codec on the smartphone.

Camera improvements

The camera setup of the Nothing Phone 1 will considerably improve from the latest Nothing OS update. This update adds enhancements to the ultra-wide camera’s colour calibration while raising colour consistency between the main and ultra-wide sensors. It also brings a new motion detection algorithm which provides better stabilisation while shooting moving subjects.

System improvements

With this update, the users can switch between noise cancellation modes and change gesture controls even from the quick settings panel and settings section. This update brings integrated features from the Nothing Ear 1 app into Nothing OS itself. There is also some improvement in the navigation accessibility on the phone as the update adds an option to flip the three button navigation bar. The update in the UK smartphone maker’s first handset also draws support for the LHDC audio codec.

1.1.4 rolling out — Carl Pei (@getpeid) September 17, 2022

Features of Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) flaunts a creative Glyph Interface. This is brought to give an improved way of communication, which will minimise screen time. The user will be notified by innovative light patterns made up of 900 LEDs when someone calls, when there are signals app notifications and will also illuminate for various other alerts.

The smartphone is set up with a dual camera on the back, having two leading 50 MP sensors. The main camera of Nothing Phone (1) is powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. Night Mode and Scene Detection are some of the features on the camera. The scene detection technology will allow smartphone to automatically detect what is being captured and recommend the best settings for the shot.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone runs on mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.

The company claims that Nothing Phone (1) will give up to 18 hours of battery backup with every charge, which will extend up to two days on standby. The phone allows fast charging and is stated to charge up from 0 to 50% power in about 30 minutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail