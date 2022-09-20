Afternoon brief: 'Nobody needs anybody's nod' to run prez polls, says Congress; and all the latest news
Congress says 'nobody needs anybody's nod, specially leadership' for prez polls
Amid speculation that Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor have emerged as frontrunners in the race for presidential elections for the Congress, the party’s communication in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, on Tuesday put out a tweet that “anybody can run in the presidential polls” and nobody needs “anybody’s nod, especially the party’s leadership”. Read more
BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker's response to Queen having a ‘crush’ on him
BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker responded to news that Queen Elizabeth II, who was buried at a private ceremony on Monday following a grand state funeral had "a bit of a crush" on him. Read more
Jack Dorsey to depose in Twitter-Elon Musk legal battle: Report
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Tuesday will be questioned under oath in the microblogging platform's legal battle against his friend Elon Musk. Read more
Doctor G trailer: Aysuhmann Khurrana is a frustrated gynae who needs to lose his 'male touch'
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to don their white coats as doctors in their upcoming Doctor G. On Tuesday, the trailer of the film was released. Read more
'Pair toota hua hai, ab abs ko todna hai': Shilpa Shetty does simple abs workout for core strengthening in new video
Actor Shilpa Shetty is one of the most followed fitness enthusiasts in Bollywood. The star has gained many fans on social media with her inspiring fitness routine and dedication. Read more
Quarter miler Poovamma's ban increased from 3 months to two years
Seasoned woman 400m runner MR Poovamma will have to serve a two-year ban for doping violation. Read more
Nothing Phone 1's OS update enhances camera quality and other features
Nothing Phone 1 has started rolling out an update to Nothing OS 1.1.4 along with the September 2022 Android security patch for the smartphone. The update was announced by CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, in a tweet on Sunday. Read more
