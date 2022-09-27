Afternoon brief: Over 100 held in 2nd round of raids amid PFI crackdown, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PFI crackdown: Over 100 held in 2nd round of raids within week

Over 100 people associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) were on Tuesday detained or arrested in the second round of raids within a week on the premises of the organisation and its functionaries across the country as part of what has been described as the largest ever crackdown against the group. Read more

Watch: PM Modi leaves flowers on ex-Japan Shinzo Abe's altar in final farewell

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the state funeral of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe in Tokyo and paid floral tributes at the service. Read more

Aadhaar's latest security feature will protect you from fraudsters

If you withdraw your money using your fingerprints via Aadhaar, there is no need to worry about the security. The Unique Identification Authority of India has added another feature. Read more

'KL Rahul sacrificed...': Sunil Gavaskar delivers no-nonsense verdict on India opener's form after Australia series

Even though KL Rahul is regarded as India's first-choice opener, the premier batter is embracing judicial scrutiny around his batting performances in the lead-up to the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20. Read more

Hina Khan soaks up the sun in printed bikini during Maldives holiday, shares stunning pool pics: Check out here

Actor Hina Khan took a break from her busy schedule and flew off to the Maldives to spend some time chilling by the sea, taking dips in the ocean, enjoying mouth-watering seafood dishes, and soaking up the sun. Read more

Mani Ratnam never told AR Rahman story of Dil Se: 'Just give me 7 stages of love'

AR Rahman is currently busy travelling with the team of Ponniyin Selvan I for the promotions of the film. As part of a promotional interview, he opened up about his long-standing collaboration with filmmaker Mani Ratnam and recalled not being told the story of Dil Se. Read more

Video of 12-year-old Roger Federer as a ball boy wows people. Seen it yet?

Roger Federer recently played his last match. As he walked out of the court for one last time, he left fans across the world with memories of his incredible journey in the world of tennis. Read more

