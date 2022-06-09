Afternoon brief: PM Modi on India's bio-economy growth, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi says India's bio-economy grown eight times since 2014, 'not too far from…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the first-ever Biotech Startup Expo in India is a reflection of the expansive growth of the biotech sector in the country. Read more

'If anything happens…': Sanjay Raut’s message to BJP on al Qaeda threat reports

Raut’s remark comes just days after al Qaeda reportedly issued a letter threatening suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet". Read more

'Just like India is doing': Imran Khan in interview with Piers Morgan

Imran Khan said he only had an hour to decide whether to carry on with his scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and whether it would matter at all if Pakistan condemns Russia's war on Ukraine. Read more

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai create world record in first-class cricket with mammoth 725-run victory over Uttarakhand

Mumbai produced an incredible outing with the ball on the final day of their quarterfinal match against Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy. The side bowled Uttarakhand out on merely 69, registering a humungous 725-run victory to book a berth in the semi-final. Read more

Mahima Chaudhry is diagnosed with breast cancer, Anupam Kher shares video with her: 'You are my hero'

On Thursday, actor Anupam Kher revealed that Mahima Chaudhry is suffering from breast cancer. He shared a video featuring the actor on his Instagram handle. Read more

