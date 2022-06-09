Home / World News / 'Just like India is doing': Imran Khan in interview with Piers Morgan
'Just like India is doing': Imran Khan in interview with Piers Morgan

Imran Khan said he only had an hour to decide whether to carry on with his scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and whether it would matter at all if Pakistan condemns Russia's war on Ukraine. 
Imran Khan talked about his ouster from the government, the conpiracy for his assassination, his Moscow visit in an interview with Piers Morgan.&nbsp;
Published on Jun 09, 2022 09:44 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan once again referred to India in the context of keeping its ties open with Russia -- in an interview with Piers Morgan. Touching upon the issue of Imran Khan's controversial visit to the Kremlin just when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the special military operation on Ukraine which turned into a raging war, Imran Khan said he believes that had Putin realised what was going to happen, Putin would not have started the war.

"I promise you I had no idea of what was going to happen. I was there for only one night. Countries like us which have a huge population should have relationships with all countries and make policies that benefit its people just like what India is doing right now," Imran Khan said.

Watch

 

As Piers Morgan asked him why the trip was not aborted after Russia declared the war, Imran Khan said he had only an hour to make the decision. The meeting with Putin was already scheduled within an hour after he came to know about the military operation. "We thought is it going to make any difference if Pakistan condemns Russia...," Imran Khan said adding that he is against all military operations and had also given a statement in Moscow that military operation is never the solution.

"I am sure if Putin realised what was happening, he would not have started the war," Imran Khan said.

"But now do you condemn Putin's war?" Piers Morgan asked Imran Khan. "I am against all military operations be it in Iraq, Afghanistan and in Ukraine," Imran Khan said.

On the threat of assassination, the former PM said he came to know about it six months before the no-trust motion. "When I entered politics, I conquered my fear of dying. Today 16 parties are against me and I am alone," he said adding that he did not think his government could be ousted by a Cabinet with 60% leaders on bail. "Those who sort-of planned this whole thing are a bit worried now as they don't want me back. They did not take me out to get me back again. That's when I found out their final solution."

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

imran khan pakistan
