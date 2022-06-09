'Just like India is doing': Imran Khan in interview with Piers Morgan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan once again referred to India in the context of keeping its ties open with Russia -- in an interview with Piers Morgan. Touching upon the issue of Imran Khan's controversial visit to the Kremlin just when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the special military operation on Ukraine which turned into a raging war, Imran Khan said he believes that had Putin realised what was going to happen, Putin would not have started the war.

"I promise you I had no idea of what was going to happen. I was there for only one night. Countries like us which have a huge population should have relationships with all countries and make policies that benefit its people just like what India is doing right now," Imran Khan said.

As Piers Morgan asked him why the trip was not aborted after Russia declared the war, Imran Khan said he had only an hour to make the decision. The meeting with Putin was already scheduled within an hour after he came to know about the military operation. "We thought is it going to make any difference if Pakistan condemns Russia...," Imran Khan said adding that he is against all military operations and had also given a statement in Moscow that military operation is never the solution.

"I am sure if Putin realised what was happening, he would not have started the war," Imran Khan said.

"But now do you condemn Putin's war?" Piers Morgan asked Imran Khan. "I am against all military operations be it in Iraq, Afghanistan and in Ukraine," Imran Khan said.

On the threat of assassination, the former PM said he came to know about it six months before the no-trust motion. "When I entered politics, I conquered my fear of dying. Today 16 parties are against me and I am alone," he said adding that he did not think his government could be ousted by a Cabinet with 60% leaders on bail. "Those who sort-of planned this whole thing are a bit worried now as they don't want me back. They did not take me out to get me back again. That's when I found out their final solution."

