'Just like India is doing': Imran Khan in interview with Piers Morgan
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan once again referred to India in the context of keeping its ties open with Russia -- in an interview with Piers Morgan. Touching upon the issue of Imran Khan's controversial visit to the Kremlin just when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the special military operation on Ukraine which turned into a raging war, Imran Khan said he believes that had Putin realised what was going to happen, Putin would not have started the war.
"I promise you I had no idea of what was going to happen. I was there for only one night. Countries like us which have a huge population should have relationships with all countries and make policies that benefit its people just like what India is doing right now," Imran Khan said.
Watch
As Piers Morgan asked him why the trip was not aborted after Russia declared the war, Imran Khan said he had only an hour to make the decision. The meeting with Putin was already scheduled within an hour after he came to know about the military operation. "We thought is it going to make any difference if Pakistan condemns Russia...," Imran Khan said adding that he is against all military operations and had also given a statement in Moscow that military operation is never the solution.
"I am sure if Putin realised what was happening, he would not have started the war," Imran Khan said.
"But now do you condemn Putin's war?" Piers Morgan asked Imran Khan. "I am against all military operations be it in Iraq, Afghanistan and in Ukraine," Imran Khan said.
On the threat of assassination, the former PM said he came to know about it six months before the no-trust motion. "When I entered politics, I conquered my fear of dying. Today 16 parties are against me and I am alone," he said adding that he did not think his government could be ousted by a Cabinet with 60% leaders on bail. "Those who sort-of planned this whole thing are a bit worried now as they don't want me back. They did not take me out to get me back again. That's when I found out their final solution."
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
-
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
-
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics