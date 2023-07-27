Afternoon brief: PM Modi prays for CM Ashok Gehlot's health in Rajasthan amid Twitter war, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Gehlot ji could not come today as...': PM Modi in Rajasthan amid PMO, CM Twitter war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of various projects, in Sikar. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's good health as PM Modi launched various development projects in Rajasthan's Sikar amid an intense Twitter war between Gehlot and Prime Minister's Office over Gehlot's supposed presence at the event. Read more

OMG 2 song Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar attempts Lord Shiva's Tandava dance in perfect Sawan number

A new song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film OMG 2 seems to be the apt offering in the month of Sawan. Titled Har Har Mahadev, the song has Akshay Kumar channeling Lord Shiva with ash smeared on his face and body and doing his famous Tandava dance. Read more

'I've answered this a lot of times...': Rohit irked with question on Virat Kohli, issues blunt 'it doesn't matter' reply

Team India will return to action on Thursday when it takes on the West Indies in the first of three-match ODI series in Barbados. Read more

Mental barriers to speaking up and how to overcome them

Often we feel that the situation is wrong, and we should speak up against it, but we are unable to. This happens because of years of conditioning of the home to learn not to talk when we should choose peace by diverting the issue. Read more

Top 5 Indian women bowlers in ICC ODI rankings

Here are the top 5 Indian women bowlers in ICC ODI rankings. Read more

