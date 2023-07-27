'Gehlot ji could not come today as...': PM Modi in Rajasthan amid PMO, CM Twitter war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's good health as PM Modi launched various development projects in Rajasthan's Sikar amid an intense Twitter war between Gehlot and Prime Minister's Office over Gehlot's supposed presence at the event. As PM Modi concluded his speech, he mentioned Ashok Gehlot's leg injury and said, "Ashok Gehlot ji has not been keeping well for some time as he received some injury in his leg. He was supposed to come to this event today but could not come because of this difficulty. I pray for his good health and congratulate the people of Rajasthan for the development projects," PM Modi said. Ashok Gehlot alleged that his 3-minute speech was removed from PM's programme in Rajasthan. The PMO refuted and said his office informed the government that he would not present because of his leg injury.

Gehlot says speech dropped, 'No': says PMO

The war of words began as Ashok Gehlot put out a tweet at 7.40am in which he said he won't be able to attend PM Modi's event in the state because his 3-minute speech has been removed from the programme by the PMO.

The PMO countered and said as Gehlot was invited to all other previous events of PM Modi in Rajasthan, he was invited to this one as well. It was Ashok Gehlot's office that informed the government that the chief minister would not attend the event because of health reasons.

Ashok Gehlot replied that his office informed the central government that he would not be able to physically attend the event because of his leg injury.

Still I attended the programme: Gehlot's press conference at his residence

After PM Modi's address, Ashok Gehlot addressed a press conference at his residence and said he was informed last night that his speech was removed from the programme. "Still I attended the programme virtually in a non-interactive mode as it is about Rajasthan," Gehlot said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON