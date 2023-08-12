Home / India News / Afternoon brief: PM Modi slams Oppn over Manipur issue, Bengal poll violence; all the latest news

Afternoon brief: PM Modi slams Oppn over Manipur issue, Bengal poll violence; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 12, 2023 12:58 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Scared of…': PM Modi slams Opposition over Manipur, rakes up Bengal poll violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the Opposition over the Manipur violence and claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government gave a befitting reply, in the no-confidence motion, to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. Read more

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi
AAP's Raghav Chadha changes X (formerly Twitter) bio after suspension from Rajya Sabha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday changed his bio on X, formerly Twitter, a day after he was suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee. Read more

Alia Bhatt reveals Gal Gadot was one of the first to know about her pregnancy: 'I wasn't telling many people'

Alia Bhatt shares screen space with actor Gal Gadot in the recently-released Netflix film Heart of Stone. In a recent interview with BBC Asia Network, Alia said that Gal was one of the first few people, who knew about her pregnancy. Read more

Rice water or Tandulodaka can rejuvenate skin, treat heavy periods and white discharge; know all benefits

When it comes to offering easy and effective solutions to our health problems, the ancient medicinal practice of Ayurveda has always come to the rescue. Rice, one of the staple foods that's almost always available in our kitchen is a storehouse of essential vitamins and minerals. Read more

Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal meets actor Ryan Reynolds, says they share ‘similar values’

Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal took to Twitter to share a post about his meeting with actor Ryan Reynolds. In his share, he not only called the Deadpool star “everyone's favourite superhero” but also added that he and Reynolds share “similar values”. Read more

Virat Kohli breaks internet with 'earnings' clarification after insane ' 11.45 crore/post' Instagram stat goes viral

Virat Kohli has issued a clarification on about his social media revenue after it was reported that the former India skipper charges 11.45 crore per Instagram post. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

