'Scared of…': PM Modi slams Opposition over Manipur, rakes up Bengal poll violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the Opposition over the Manipur violence and claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government gave a befitting reply, in the no-confidence motion, to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday, (PTI)

Addressing the BJP's Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, via video conferencing, Modi said, "We defeated the opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament and gave a befitting reply to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. The members of the opposition left Parliament mid-way. The truth is that they were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion..."

He also slammed the Trinamool Congress over poll-related violence during the West Bengal panchayat election. Modi alleged Mamata Banerjee's TMC of threatening BJP candidates and booth capturing during the Bengal polls.

Goons are given contracts in Bengal: PM Modi

“They do anything required to ensure that no BJP candidate can file nomination... They not only threaten the BJP workers but also the voters. Goons are given contracts to capture booths...This is their way of doing politics in the state…” Modi said.

"Violence has been used as means to threaten the opposition… Yet, I congratulate those partymen, who had won recent rural polls in Bengal despite threats," Modi added.

The NDA government on Thursday defeated a no-confidence motion in Parliament after a fiery speech by the premier at the climax of a three-day debate. The motion was defeated in a voice vote called by the speaker of the lower house, television images showed, shortly after opposition MPs including Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi walked out of the chamber.

Replying to the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Modi said, “No-confidence motion has always been lucky for us; this one also will ensure we will return with a record-breaking mandate."

“There was a need for discussion on important bills aimed at the welfare of people, but the Opposition was interested in politicking," the prime minister had said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the prime minister said the tallest leader in the Opposition ranks not on the list of speakers; it was Amit Shah's magnanimity that he promised time to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

