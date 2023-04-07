Afternoon brief: Raghuram Rajan says banking system headed for more trouble; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. India’s former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan is seen.(Reuters)

Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan says banking system headed for more trouble

Raghuram Rajan — the former International Monetary Fund chief economist who predicted the global financial crisis more than a decade ago — warned that the banking system is headed for more turmoil after the rescues of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse. Read more

‘Top secret’ US documents on Ukraine leak: What they reveal on war plan

Secret documents which detailed US and NATO's plans to help prepare Ukraine for an offensive against Russia in the spring were widely shared on social media platforms, the New York Times reported as the Pentagon said that it is assessing the security breach. Read more

Gumraah movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur's double turn in this typical thriller is quite average

One murder, two suspects with the same face. It's a conundrum for the police to solve in Gumraah (2023), a thriller which ends up taking very predictable turns. Read more

Babar Azam gives 'Virat Kohli treatment’ to Kane Williamson, sends internet in overdrive with two-line tweet

Babar Azam has fast-developed a new way of winning hearts. If his silken cover drives were not reason enough, the Pakistan captain has sort of made a habit of supporting his counterparts in their difficult times. Read more

World Health Day 2023: 7 natural supplements to take every day for optimal health

Your immune system is the best defence against seasonal illnesses and infections that can disrupt your mental peace and impact you daily routine. It is important to keep your immunity in good shape to fight diseases and maintain optimal health. Read more

