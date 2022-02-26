Afternoon brief: Rahul Gandhi on video of 'Indian students in bunkers' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi on video of 'Indian students in bunkers' in Ukraine: 'I appeal...'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video on Twitter of Indian students stuck in Ukraine, asking for immediate help. In the video, two Indian students from Bangalore are seen requesting the Indian government and the Indian embassy in Ukraine to evacuate them as soon as possible.

'Who will feed our cats?': Ukraine's cat cafe still open; owners refuse to leave

Lviv, a city in Western Ukraine, was almost shut on Friday, the second day of the Russia-Ukraine war, but the famous cat cafe is still open as the owners said they can't leave Lviv and to feed the 20 cats they have they need to be in the business.

Kangana Ranaut now hails Gangubai Kathiwadi, calls Alia Bhatt a ‘big hero’: 'Never expected movie mafia will do good'

In her latest Instagram Stories, actor Kangana Ranaut has praised the “movie mafia” for taking baby steps that are “crucial” for theatrical releases of the films. Earlier, Kangana took a dig at Gangubai Kathiawadi and called Alia a “bimbo” adding that the film's biggest mistake is “wrong casting”.

IND vs SL: Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of T20I series, Mayank Agarwal named as replacement

Young Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The selectors have named Mayank Agarwal as his replacement for the remaining two matches.

Here's what happens when you apply coconut oil on face overnight

Coconut oil is a popular skincare ingredient worldwide and many people also use it as oil-based makeup remover, undereye moisturiser and even as a night cream but can it act as a great body moisturiser when left on face overnight?

