Afternoon brief: Rajasthan CM says BJP has no regard for Constitution, and all the latest news

Gehlot hits out at BJP, says it has no regard for Constitution

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying it has no regard for the Constitution. He said democracy is in danger and citizens are in distress under the BJP’s rule. Read more

Govt clears 5G auction. What is 5G?

The government has cleared a proposal to auction 72 GHz of next-gen 5G spectrum by July-end in what will be a big boost to broadband services in a country with an estimated 750 million internet users. 5G internet services are believed to be about 10 times faster than the preceding 4G. Read more

Watch: Neeraj Chopra's national record-breaking better than Olympic gold throw

With a capacity crowd cheering and clapping, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra ran in with his locks of hair flowing in the breeze. The javelin appeared light in his strong arms. The momentum that he gathered with his short yet smooth run up was perfec. Read more

Case filed against Kaaranvir Bohra after woman accuses him of fraud, claims he and Teejay Sidhu threatened to shoot her

A woman has accused Kaaranvir Bohra of duping her of almost ₹1 crore. The woman also claimed that the actor and his wife Teejay Sidhu did not give her a proper response when she inquired about her money and even threatened to shoot her. Read more

The corporate life is affecting your health? It’s time for selfcare

The corporate life eventually gets to us. The rat-race, the long hours of sitting in front of the screens, the non-stop work, the deadlines, the stress of meeting expectations, and the late nights – everything eventually starts impacting our health adversely. Read more

