The corporate life is affecting your health? It’s time for selfcare

The corporate life eventually gets to us. The rat-race, the long hours of sitting in front of the screens, the non-stop work, the deadlines, the stress of meeting expectations, and the late nights – everything eventually starts impacting our health adversely. The corporate employees are often spotted going through a range of health issues that appear over a period of time wing to the work pressure and the stress at work. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, a few days back, addressed the issue of corporate work culture and how it impacts the body negatively. “Working non-stop and late hours has seriously messed up your health? You’re not alone. Waking up at 7am and coming home at 9pm from work, only to feel physically and emotionally exhausted at home with family is common today. Common, not healthy,” read an excerpt of her post.

She further added that stress at work impacts our health in more ways than we can fathom – from mental health to our hormones to leading to unhealthy eating and sleeping habits. “A stressful life can harm you in more ways than you think, impacting both your mental state and your hormones, diet, weight, sleep and the list goes on. This especially leads to unhealthy eating habits and easy weight gain,” she wrote.

Anjali further noted down a few tips that corporate employees should follow in order to de-stress and take care of themselves:

De-stress: The anxiety and the panic of meeting deadlines become a habit for corporate employees over time. However, this can affect the health. It's important to practice deep breathing at least for 5 minutes, twice, while travelling to and back from work.

Healthy snacks: Snacks such as peanuts and roasted chana helps in providing the body with nutrients such as fibre, protein and minerals.

Breakfast: Do not skip breakfast. Instead make it a combination of fibre, protein and other essential nutrients to start the day on a healthy note.

Home food: Healthy food items help in preventing unnecessary weight gain and mood swings. Home food also consists of the necessary hygiene and nutrients.

Antioxidants: Anjali suggested a glass of carrot juice or tomato juice before breakfast can do wonders for the body.

Hydrate: Drinking adequate amounts of water is mandatory for good health. Corporate employees should also switch to green tea from tea or coffee.

Light dinner: A light dinner by 8pm is a good practice.

Exercise: Physical activities such as brisk walking, for at least 30 minutes in a day can help in contributing to better health.

