Afternoon brief: Rescuers at U'khand tunnel face setback; Indo-Canadian body demands action against SFJ; all latest news

In the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel, rescue efforts for 40 trapped laborers faced setbacks as fresh debris and muck from the roof impeded progress. The operation resumed on Wednesday morning, with rescuers employing JCB machines to clear the new debris. Earlier attempts using an auger machine had successfully drilled through 2 meters of debris on Tuesday evening, but progress was hindered by a boulder. The current challenge involves removing this obstacle to continue efforts in the tunnel. The situation underscores the complexity of the rescue mission and the persistent difficulties faced by authorities in reaching and extracting the trapped workers since Sunday morning. Dig deeper Members of rescue teams are pictured during a rescue operation after a portion of an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarkash, Uttarakhand.(via REUTERS)

The Hindu Forum Canada, through the Toronto-based law firm Brauti Thorning LLP, has urged Canadian law enforcement to take action against the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The organization alleges that SFJ posed a threat to Air India flights to and from Canada and elsewhere. In a letter, they called for an investigation into SFJ's leader, Mr. Pannun, accusing him of inciting violence and hate speech. The Hindu Forum Canada seeks the classification of Pannun as a criminal and advocates for his prompt arrest and charges in Canada, citing concerns about his potential involvement in hate speech and related activities. Dig deeper

Brandi Mallory, a star from the US reality TV show "Extreme Weight Loss," has passed away at the age of 40. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been specified in the provided information. Dig deeper

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq issued an apology after making a derogatory remark about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Razzaq clarified that it was a slip of the tongue and acknowledged mistakenly using her name inappropriately. The apology follows criticism for his earlier comments, and he expressed regret for any offense caused by his unintentional error. Dig deeper

India News

Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of the Indian state of Rajasthan, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent comment referring to Rahul Gandhi as "moorkh" (fool). Gehlot retaliated by accusing Modi of lacking dignity in his language. The verbal exchange highlights the ongoing political tensions between the ruling party and the opposition in India. Dig deeper

A Telangana Congress leader is seen in a viral video claiming that Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the Indian National Congress, will appoint him as the Chief Minister. The video has sparked attention and discussions, as it suggests internal dynamics and ambitions within the political party regarding leadership roles. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israeli forces reportedly stormed a hospital in Gaza, prompting condemnation from Hamas. In response to the attack, Hamas held U.S. President Joe Biden "wholly responsible." The incident raises concerns about the ongoing conflict in the region and its impact on civilian infrastructure. Dig deeper

A tragic highway crash in Ohio involving five vehicles has resulted in six fatalities. The incident reportedly occurred when a semi-truck rear-ended a bus carrying students. The details of the crash and the conditions of the students involved are still under investigation. The incident highlights the severity of the collision and the potential impact on those involved. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

US singer Raja Kumari, currently in India, celebrated Diwali in the company of notable personalities including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, and Lakshmi Manchu. The highlight of the festivities was a video showcasing Chiranjeevi enthusiastically grooving with Raja Kumari to the hit song "Jawan" title track. The footage captured the festive spirit and garnered admiration from fans for the legendary actor's energetic dance moves alongside the singer. The celebratory Diwali event underscored the cross-cultural connections and joyous moments shared by artists across borders. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar expresses confidence that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will maintain his batting approach in the high-stakes ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand. Despite India's impressive performance in the round-robin phase, facing their 'bogey' team in the semi-final at Wankhede Stadium evokes memories of the 2019 World Cup, where New Zealand outplayed India. Gavaskar's observation underlines the anticipation and pressure surrounding the crucial clash, emphasizing the need for consistency and strategic play by the Indian team to secure a spot in the final. Dig deeper

