Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Rishabh Pant's Dream 11 ad draws criticism, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Rishabh Pant's Dream 11 ad draws criticism, and all the latest news

india news
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 01:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant is at the centre of a controversy for his October Dream 11 advertisement.
Cricketer Rishabh Pant is at the centre of a controversy for his October Dream 11 advertisement.
ByHT News Desk

Rishabh Pant's Dream 11 ad draws flak from musicians; ‘You look like a fool’

An advertisement featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant has created a stir on social media after classical musicians Kaushiki Chakraborty, Purbayan Chatterjee issued statements expressing their strong disapproval of the advertisement which insulted Indian classical music, the artistes claimed. Read more

SC set to hear Bilkis Bano plea on release of rape convicts on Dec 13

The Supreme Court is set to hear Bilkis Bano’s petition - challenging the early release of rape convicts - on December 13. A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi will hear the matter. Read more

Jaydev Unadkat stares at history with return to India Test squad after 12 years, replaces injured Mohammed Shami: Report

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has reportedly been drafted into the Indian Test side as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami for the two-match series against Bangladesh starting December 14. Read more

Trevor Noah says goodbye to The Daily Show after 7 years: 'Grateful to you all'

Trevor Noah had his final episode on The Daily Show on Thursday, saying goodbye to the satirical late night show after seven years. The comedian, who took over from former host Jon Stewart in September 2015, had an emotional time as he shared his thanks to the cheering audience in the studio and at home. Read more

A simple guide in helping kids with their aggression: Expert shares tips

Parenting is a blissful process of watching your kids grow up and become individuals with their own set of values and ideals. As parents, we always tend to provide the best to our children. Be it whatever they expect from us, their needs, their wants – everything we try to meet in the best way possible. However, with time, it is also important to teach them the importance of being able to hold on their emotions … Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
latest news rishabh pant bilkis bano jaydev unadkat trevor noah parenting + 4 more
latest news rishabh pant bilkis bano jaydev unadkat trevor noah parenting + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out