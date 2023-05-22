Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Sameer Wankhede alleges getting threats, seeks security, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Sameer Wankhede alleges getting threats, seeks security, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2023 01:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sameer Wankhede, wife Kranti get threats, seek security amid Aryan Khan case probe

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede who was granted protection from arrest till today by the Bombay high court in connection with the Aryan Khan drugs case said he and his wife Kranti Redkar have been receiving threats for the last four days. Read More

Sameer Wankhede(ANI)
Sameer Wankhede(ANI)

UK has ‘moved beyond’ my bank account: Rishi Sunak jabs Akshata Murty critics

“These things don’t bother me", UK PM Rishi Sunak said as he was criticised for his family’s tax arrangements. UK has “moved beyond” judging people on their money, the Indian-origin UK premier said as a new estimate revealed that his fortune had fallen to around £500 million.

Parineeti Chopra recalls when she realised Raghav Chadha was 'the one'; shares unseen pic of Priyanka Chopra with couple

Actor Parineeti Chopra has shared a bunch of unseen photos featuring her fiance-politician Raghav Chadha, cousin-actor Priyanka Chopra, their family and friends from her engagement ceremony. Read More 

Woman’s proposal to her boyfriend in Disneyland takes an unexpected turn. Watch

Marriage proposals, filled with love and intimacy, are pure magic. And let’s be real, watching surprise proposal videos online is like unwrapping a box of joy. Read More

Natasha Poonawalla walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in off-shoulder gown, hangs out with Tobey Maguire. Watch 

Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla is one of the celebrities attending the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Natasha walked the red carpet with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and hung out with Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, Riccardo Tisci, and more stars. Read More 

Sachin namedrops Shubman in epic reaction; Sehwag, Yuvi can’t keep calm as GT knock RCB out to gift playoff berth to MI 

In a match where 'Prince' Shubman Gill overshadowed 'King' Virat Kohli with a scintillating century, defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) handed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a premature exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday. Read More

 

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
aryan khan top news
aryan khan top news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out