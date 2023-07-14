Afternoon brief: SC notice to Maharashtra Speaker on disqualification pleas; and all the latest news

SC notice on disqualification pleas against Sena MLAs; Uddhav camp's ‘time up’ swipe

Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Maharashtra assembly speaker Speaker Rahul Narvekar on a petition complaining against the delay in deciding on the disqualification petitions against Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and MLAs supporting him. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu Prabhu, in his capacity as chief whip of the undivided Shiv Sena, had filed the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other 15 MLAs last year after they rebelled and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022. Read Here.

Indian student ‘brutally beaten’ with iron rod by Khalistan supporters in Sydney: Report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Indian student in Australia’s Sydney was brutally attacked by a mob of Khalistani separatists on Friday, Australia Today claimed. Swapnil Singh (name changed) told the news outlet that he was attacked in Westmead, a suburb of Western Sydney. Read Here.

Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal makes crucial 'Rohit Sharma' revelation as Team India stars reserve 'special' welcome for opener

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made the most of the opportunity as he recieved his maiden Test cap during the first match of the series against West Indies. Opening the innings on Day 1 of the Test, Yashasvi continued to remain unbeaten by the end of second, as the 21-year-old smashed his first Test century – only third Indian opener to hit a hundred in his maiden Test – putting India in a commanding position in Dominica. Read Here.

Watch J-Hope sparkle and shine in Louis Vuitton's new Men's Fall-Winter 23 campaign, BTS' ARMY loves new pics and video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS member J-Hope, aka Jung Hoseok, is the star of Louis Vuitton's latest Fall-Winter 2023 fashion campaign. Louis Vuitton released pictures and a video for their latest men's clothing line starring J-Hope, the French luxury fashion house's brand ambassador. The Instagram posts show the K-pop star dressed in intricate pieces from the new collection. BTS ARMY, the K-pop supergroup's fans, loved the photoshoot and showered him with compliments. Read Here.

Margot Robbie and fan recreate classic Barbie dialogue, video goes viral. Watch

Greta Gerwig's Barbie starring, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has taken over the world by storm. The world premiere of the film Barbie took place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on July 9, following which another premiere was held in London two days ago. While there were several wow moments on the red carpet, a video from the London premiere featuring Margot Robbie and a fan named Barbie has gone viral on social media. Read Here.

Mohanlal is suited and booted at Wimbledon, shares pics as he watches a match in London; fans love his look

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal was recently in London. Pictures of Mohanlal watching a Wimbledon match are grabbing the attention of fans, who can't stop praising him. Some are also showering love on his look – the actor wore a blue shirt with matching tie and a white shirt. He also wore rimless glasses Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON