Afternoon brief: Shashi Tharoor's 3 observations after row over Rahul Gandhi-Jeremy Corbyn meet, and all the latest news

Shashi Tharoor's 3 observations after row over Rahul Gandhi-Jeremy Corbyn meet: 'More useful service'

Without naming Rahul Gandhi or UK MP Jeremy Corbyn, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday put out his opinion in three succinct points where he said meeting leaders from opposition parties is a normal process, especially when the visitor is from a democracy too. Read more

'Operating normally??': SpiceJet passenger amid delays over 'ransomware attack'

SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack on Tuesday night, the airline said this morning, adding early departures had been impacted. The situation has since been rectified and flights are operating normally, the airline said. Read more

Obed McCoy puts head down anticipating a six after being pulled by Wade but Jos Buttler changes everthing at boundary

Obed McCoy bowled quite an eventful first over of his spell in the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. Read more

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office day 5: Kartik Aaryan seeks river Ganga's blessings as film mints ₹ 76 cr

Kartik Aaryan recently visited Varanasi as his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected over ₹76 crore at the box office in just five days. The actor enjoyed a boat ride during the day and attended the evening aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of river Ganga in the evening. Read more

What is DNA-based diet? Here's how our genetic makeup is connected to nutrition

Several decades of nutrition research have shown us that no one-size diet fits all and since we are all unique, healthcare nutrition which applies to all doesn't fit everyone. Read more

