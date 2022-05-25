'Operating normally??': Irate passenger to SpiceJet over delays due to 'ransomware attack'

SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack on Tuesday night, the airline said this morning, adding early departures had been impacted. The situation has since been rectified and flights are operating normally, the airline said. "Important Update: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now."

A video has emerged on Twitter from a user identified as Mudit Shejwar - from inside a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dharamshala.

"On board flight SG2345 to Dharmshala, it's been already 80 mins since we boarded the plane we have not taken off yet… the only communication is of some server down and issue with paper work for fuel, is this for real…" the irate traveller wrote at 7.28 am.

At 8.50 am he wrote again: "Close to 3 hrs still thr, no justified response from the team."

Operating normally?? We are stuck here since 3 hrs and 45 mins? Neither cancelling nor operating, sitting in the flight not even the airport. No breakfast, no response! pic.twitter.com/dAfdIjzVzH — Mudit Shejwar (@mudit_shejwar) May 25, 2022

At 9.02 am SpiceJet replied: "Hi Mudit, please note that certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now."

However, at 9.36 am Mudjit tweeted again, this time with a video from inside the plane. "Operating normally?? We are stuck here since 3 hrs and 45 minutes… Neither cancelling nor operating, sitting in the flight not even the airport. No breakfast, no response!"

The 10-second video showed people standing around inside the cabin. "Even the ground staff is struggling, poor guys managing with juices cookies and peanuts!" Mudjit said.

This isn't the first time SpiceJet flights have been held up at Delhi airport. Last week they were delayed to issues with payment to the Airports Authority of India by the airline, PTI said citing sources.

The airline spokesperson had said a software glitch had led to a delay in the daily payment. "Due to a technical glitch in SAP, the automatic daily payment could not be processed," a spokesperson said.

"The same is being made manually to AAI which has been apprised of the issue. SpiceJet's flight operations are now continuing normally," the spokesperson added.

