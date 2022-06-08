Afternoon brief: Shiv Sena MP's message to West Asia after Al-Qaeda threat, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shiva Sena MP's message to West Asia after Al-Qaeda threat: 'No religion is so fragile…'

Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) has reportedly issued a letter threatening suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet". Read more

PM Modi to inaugurate Biotech Start-up Expo tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biotech Start-up Expo 2022 marking the 10th anniversary of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) on Thursday in New Delhi and address a gathering at the inaugural event. Read more

IMCR issues fresh guideline for Type 1 Diabetes | What you must know

Over the past three decades, India witnessed a 150 per cent increase in the number of people with diabetes. The growing prevalence of pre-diabetes indicates 'a further increase in diabetes in the near future' the medical body said in its report. Read more

Sidhu Moose Wala's Antim Ardas: Thousands come together to pay last tribute to their favourite singer. See pics

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022. On Wednesday, his family members organised an Antim Ardas ceremony (the last prayer) for him. The ceremony of antim ardas is to pay tribute after the cremation. Sidhu's body was brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security on May 31, from a civil hospital in and a funeral ceremony took place on that day. Read more

NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days

NHAI set the Guinness World Record by successfully constructing the 75 km continuous single bituminous concrete road between Amravati and Akola on NH-53 in a record time of 105 hours and 33 minutes. <strong>Read more</strong>

'When I got selected for India, Dale sir was with me...': Umran Malik reveals what Steyn told him after India call-up

The 2022 Indian Premier League saw an emergence of a number of talented youngsters. Umran Malik, the 22-year-old speedster from Sunrisers Hyderabad, took the IPL by storm with his incredible pace throughout the season; he ended with 22 wickets to his name, finishing third in the Purple Cap list. Read more

Sharvari Wagh is a summer-ready babe in printed strapped midi dress in Abu Dhabi, we are obsessed: See pics

Sharvari Wagh dropped pictures from an outing in Abu Dhabi on Instagram. The star turned into a summer-ready babe dressed in a printed strapped midi dress for the occasion, and we are obsessed. Read more

