Afternoon brief: South Korea scrambles stealth jets after detecting North Korean warplanes, and all the latest news

South Korea scrambles stealth jets after detecting North Korean warplanes

South Korea's military said Friday it had scrambled stealth jets after detecting the mobilisation of 180 North Korean warplanes, as Seoul and Washington conduct large-scale joint air drills…read more.

On Delhi air pollution, SC to hear plea seeking urgent steps next week

As Delhi continues to witness deteriorating air quality, the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea next week - on November 10 - that seeks urgent measures to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region…read more.

IIMA launches redesigned website with new logo, to reconstruct buildings

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has launched a redesigned website with a new logo, and announced the reconstruction of parts of the old campus, citing the safety of…read more.

Watch: Ireland's Josh Little becomes 2nd player to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand may have got to a total of 185/6 in their 20 overs against Ireland in the T20 World Cup on Friday but it would have been much more had it not been for Josh Little taking a hat-trick in…read more.

Lionel Messi is global brand ambassador of Byju's social initiative: Report

Edtech giant Byju's has roped in soccer superstar Lionel Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm…read more.

Buying a refurbished gadget? Follow these tips for a wise purchase

Buying a refurbished gadget is more affordable than purchasing a new one. It is a wise move to find new or hard-to-find things at a lesser price. Additionally, it provides the device a second life…read more.

Irritable bowel syndrome: 4 effective natural remedies to manage IBS symptoms

Irritable bowel syndrome is a common gastro-intestinal issue affecting a large number of people. IBS is any feeling of pain in stomach for which one cannot assign a cause like swelling in intestine…read more.

Smriti Irani reshares clip of huge bird that may remind you of Harry Potter’s Buckbeak

If you are a Potterhead, then you need no introduction to the character Buckbeak. In case you are yet to watch the movie series, it is a character from the world of Harry Potter that appears in…read more.

