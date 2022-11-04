Smriti Irani reshares clip of huge bird that may remind you of Harry Potter’s Buckbeak

If you are a Potterhead, then you need no introduction to the character Buckbeak. In case you are yet to watch the movie series, it is a character from the world of Harry Potter that appears in the 2004 film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. In the film, the creature is portrayed as having the body of a horse along with the head, talons, and wings of an eagle. A video shared on Instagram has reminded people of the fictional character. The clip even received a re-shared from Smriti Irani.

The video was originally posted by an Instagram user who goes by sheshallwander. “That one time my real life felt like I was witnessing a magical Harry Potter Buckbeak moment. Meet Sushi the shoebill stork who resides at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center,” they wrote and posted the video.

The video opens to show a shoebill stork standing beside a keeper. The clip then captures a sweet interaction between the duo.

Take a look at the video and the screenshot of Smriti Irani's Insta Story:

Since being shared by sheshallwander about five days ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has received close to 8.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

“Every time I see these I can't believe it's real,” posted an Instagram user. “What a magical creature! Beautiful,” expressed another. “Now that is respect. You respect animals and the animals would respect you,” commented a third. “That is a magnificent beautiful animal,” wrote a fourth.