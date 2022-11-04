Home / India News / On Delhi air pollution, SC to hear plea seeking urgent steps next week

On Delhi air pollution, SC to hear plea seeking urgent steps next week

india news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 11:01 AM IST

Delhi air pollution: The city's air quality has been dropping since Diwali.

New Delhi: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam amid low visibility due to heavy smog, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_04_2022_000018A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam amid low visibility due to heavy smog, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_04_2022_000018A)(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

As Delhi continues to witness deteriorating air quality, the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea next week - on November 10 - that seeks urgent measures to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR). The national capital and nearby cities are having their annual share of breathless moments ever since ban on crackers was widely violated amid Diwali celebrations last week. Farm fires raging in the states of Punjab and Haryana are also blamed every year for the worsening air quality.

On Friday morning, the city's pollution levels remained in the severe plus category with an hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) of 453 at 7am. This was after the central pollution control authority was prompted to call for a series of restrictions under category 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday such as a ban on the entry of diesel trucks and the use of older private diesel vehicles.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi news
delhi news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out