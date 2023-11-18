Afternoon brief: Tech leaders ‘stunned’ by OpenAI CEO's ouster; special trains for ICC WC final, and all the latest news

The abrupt removal of OpenAI's prominent CEO, Sam Altman, has caught everyone off guard, sparking widespread surprise. Subsequently, Greg Brockman, the company's president and co-founder, declared his resignation. These unexpected moves have stirred discussions within the technology and business domains. Brian Chesky, the co-founder and CEO of Airbnb,extended his support to both Altman and Brockman and said he is ‘saddened by what’s transpired'. “They, and the rest of the OpenAI team, deserve better,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Dig deeper

Sam Altman (AP)

The Indian Railways has announced special trains from Delhi and Mumbai for passengers traveling to witness the ICC World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. These trains, one from Delhi and three from Mumbai, are scheduled to leave on Saturday evening and reach Ahmedabad by Sunday morning. Post-match, the trains will depart from Ahmedabad at around 2:30 am on Monday. This move provides a welcomed alternative for cricket enthusiasts, alleviating concerns about excessively high airfares ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000. Dig deeper

Latest News

Delhi's air quality improves but remains ‘very poor’. Latest updates on AQI Dig deeper

Tata Technologies IPO: 5 things to know about group's first IPO in 20 years Dig deeper

India News

Foreign countries seek more flying rights from India Dig deeper

Himachal flood probe finds 68 of 131 stone crushers in Beas basin illegal Dig deeper

Global Matters

During a poignant moment in an Iowa ‘family discussion,’ Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate recognised for his assertive rhetoric, revealed a deeply emotional side. He fought back tears while recounting the heartbreaking experience of losing his first child to a miscarriage. Ramaswamy shared how he and his wife Apoorva, a throat surgeon, had carefully planned their family, hoping for their first child after her residency. Their joy turned to devastation when his wife experienced bleeding and a miscarriage just three and a half months into the pregnancy. Although their subsequent pregnancy posed challenges, they persevered through the hardships. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol recently visited Dubai, where the teaser for their upcoming movie, "Animal," was displayed on Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. The actors were visibly amazed as they witnessed the teaser projected on the tower. Scheduled for release on December 1, the film garnered attention as a video surfaced online, showing Bobby's enthusiastic reaction and Ranbir capturing the memorable moment on his cellphone. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Last night, Mumbai witnessed the presence of Bollywood's elite at the Elle List Awards 2023. The star-studded guest list boasted luminaries like Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rani Mukerji, Shruti Haasan, Neha Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shruti Haasan, Vikrant Massey, and more. With Bollywood personalities, fashion inspiration naturally abounded as they graced the red carpet in an array of stunning outfits. Some opted for glamorous attires, while others embraced a more understated elegance in smart casuals. Soon after, images and clips from the event flooded online, showcasing the fashion-forward moments. Explore the best-dressed celebrities who adorned the event—take a peek at their stylish ensembles. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The ICC's announcement of Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough as the on-field umpires for the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium has left Indian fans restless. The match officials' names were disclosed on Friday night, creating anticipation two days ahead of the significant final on Sunday. This marks Kettleborough's second appearance in the prestigious event; previously, the 50-year-old officiated alongside Kumar Dharmasena in the 2015 final, where Australia emerged victorious against New Zealand at the MCG. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.