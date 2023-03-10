Afternoon brief: Tejashwi Yadav’s home among 24 locations raided by ED in land-for-jobs case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (HT File Photo)

ED raids 24 locations including Tejashwi Yadav’s residence in land-for-jobs case

The enforcement directorate (ED) on Friday raided 24 locations in national capital region (NCR), Patna, Ranchi and Mumbai including Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav’s residence in Delhi in connection with a money laundering probe in an alleged ‘land-for-jobs’ case. Read more

Kochi struggles to breathe amid toxic smoke: What led to Brahmapuram plant fire?

Nearly a week after the massive fire at the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kerala’s Kochi, the city continues to remain engulfed in toxic smoke as locals await a return to a life of normalcy in the coastal city. Read more

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in white at pre-Oscars event with Nick Jonas, celebrates 'South Asian Excellence'. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has shared a bunch of photos of her look for the South Asian Excellence event ahead of the Oscars. She wore a feathery white dress and hosted the event with husband Nick Jonas and friend-actor Mindy Kaling. Read more

Pat Cummins' mother passes away after prolonged illness; Australia players wear black armbands as mark of respect

Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed the tragic passing of Pat Cummins' mother, Maria. Cummins had left the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the second Test of the series to tend to his ailing mother, who was in palliative care at the time. Read more

Heart attack warning signs that women may confuse with menopause symptoms

Heart attack symptoms in women can differ from that in men and due to this many women may overlook signs of their deteriorating heart health. Women for instance, may not have severe chest pain as a primary symptom and are more likely to experience chest pressure or tightness as compared to men. Read more

Woman does a backflip at her graduation ceremony, netizens call her 'awesome'

For any student, graduation day is the biggest day of their lives. Excited students dress their best, and their close friends and family come to watch them get their degrees at the ceremony. While everyone is excited about completing college, some students may celebrate the day with more zeal. Read more

