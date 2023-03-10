Woman does a backflip at her graduation ceremony, netizens call her 'awesome'

For any student, graduation day is the biggest day of their lives. Excited students dress their best, and their close friends and family come to watch them get their degrees at the ceremony. While everyone is excited about completing college, some students may celebrate the day with more zeal. Just like this student Chinese student doing a backflip before receiving her degree.

The South China Morning Post reported that 24-year-old Chen Yining did the flip out of excitement and that she was surprised at the enormous response. Chen was receiving a postgraduate degree in dance practise and performance. Her video was shared on Twitter by user @tongbingxue. In the post's caption, they wrote, "Chinese student Chen Yining in the UK, celebrating a graduation in Kung fu style, remembered by teachers and fellow graduates, and goes viral in China's social media today."

Take a look at her video below:

This video was shared almost a week ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over five lakh times and has more than 1600 likes. Many people have even commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Expression of inner happiness is always beautiful, more so when the next generation does it in style!" Another person wrote, "Flippin' awesome. Excellent form. And congrats on graduating!" "Energetic, vigorous, marvelous, and lovely," posted a third.