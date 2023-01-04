Afternoon brief: Temperature plunges to 4.4°C in Delhi, season's lowest yet; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Season’s lowest, yet: Temperature plunges to 4.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi

A few days ago, a Twitter user was seen joking about the chilly winter temperature and dense foggy weather in the national capital when he said, "Delhi is finally Delhiying." It indeed is because on Wednesday morning the city's minimum temperature was recorded as the season's lowest yet at 4.4 degrees Celsius while it remained enveloped by a thick layer of fog.

Elon Musk takes on US govt in latest round of ‘Twitter Files’, then says ‘…I was Person of the Year’

Twitter chief Elon Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to remember 2021 when he was named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year'. The new boss of the social networking site, who acquired the firm last year wrote a post for his 124.4 million followers, "12 months ago, I was Person of the Year."

Pakistani man dances to SRK and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang from Pathaan. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang from Pathaan, since its release, has been engulfed in controversies. While some shared their love for the song, others voiced how they don't like it. You may or may not like the song.

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan deliver new year cheer to underprivileged children, hand out gifts on street. Watch

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan made the new year special for a few underprivileged children and women as they surprised them with gifts.

Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment: DDCA director

India cricketer Rishabh Pant will be shifted to Mumbai on Wednesday for further treatment, said Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sundar as reported by news agency ANI.

