Pakistani man dances to SRK and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang from Pathaan. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang from Pathaan, since its release, has been engulfed in controversies. While some shared their love for the song, others voiced how they don’t like it. You may or may not like the song. However, if you are a regular user of social media, it will be very hard for you to avoid posts related to the hit track. From recreating the hook steps to giving a twist of their own, people are sharing various videos while dancing to the song. This video by a Pakistani man is the latest addition to that list. Originally posted on TikTok and later re-shared on Twitter by journalist Naila Inayat, the video has created a buzz online.

“Besharam rang, Multan chapter,” she wrote and posted the video. The clip shows the man dressed in jeans, tshirt, and jacked performing outside a station. In the video he shows different cool moves while sporting a smile.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on January 2. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 44,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has received nearly 500 likes. Several people retweeted the video too. Many took to the comments section to share their reactions to the dance video.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Better than the original,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nice,” shared another. “Not bad,” expressed a third. “Well he dances really well,” commented a fourth.

Besharam Rang picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is a track from the upcoming movie Pathaan set to hit the theatres on January 25.