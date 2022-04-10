Afternoon brief: Test blasts for Supertech twin towers in UP today; traffic to be briefly suspended

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Test blasts for Supertech twin towers in UP today; traffic to be briefly suspended

Noida is set to see test blasts to raze down the illegally built Supertech twin towers on Sunday afternoon. The Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions has been roped in by the Noida authority, and the residents living nearby have been asked to stay indoors. Read More

RBI deploys some less-noticed smart moves to head off geopolitical risks

The economic skies are clearly overcast, clouded by the tensions in Europe. India faces the prospects of lower growth and higher inflation than previously estimated, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) ‘Review for April 2022’. Read More

Day 46 | Ukraine braces for 'hard battle' in east, locals told to flee: 10 points

The war between Ukraine and Russia entered the 46th day on Sunday as the war-hit nation braced for a "hard battle" with Russian troops massing in the east of the country. Read More

WATCH: Virat Kohli left infuriated after controversial dismissal in RCB vs MI game, former cricketers pass their verdict

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli looked in sublime touch on Saturday evening in his 36-ball 48 against Mumbai Indians in Pune as he did not look set for a well-deserved half-century, but also finish off the game for RCB. Read More

RRR box office day 16 collection: SS Rajamouli's film finally enters ₹1000 crore club worldwide

SS Rajamouli's film RRR has entered the ₹1000 crore club worldwide just after two weeks of its release. So far, only Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, had crossed ₹1000 crore globally. The film features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others. Read More

PMS: Ayurveda expert suggests lifestyle changes to ease severe symptoms

PMS or premenstrual syndrome is quite common among most menstruating women who experience at least one or two symptoms every month, about a week before their period begins. Read More

