Afternoon brief: Top US diplomat Blinken arrives in Delhi to lay ground for deeper ties with India; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2023 12:55 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during an event.(AP file photo)
With Biden's strong India record, top US diplomat Blinken arrives in Delhi

As United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J Blinken arrives in Delhi for his second visit to India, two years into President Joe Biden’s term, he will be representing an administration that has already proved…read more.

Ex-LG Anil Baijal approved liquor policy, should be probed too: Delhi minister

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Monday called for interrogation of former Delhi L-G Anil Baijal saying he was the one who approved the now-scrapped excise policy that led to the arrest of deputy…read more.

Indian neighbourhood in crisis as Nepal faces political turmoil yet again

Apart from India’s close allies Bhutan and Bangladesh, all the countries in the Indian subcontinent are reeling under political turmoil and facing severe economic crises. The latest to join the political crisis…read more.

Ashwin, Marnus Labuschagne can't keep calm after New Zealand's historic 1-run win vs England in Wellington

Just a shade more than 24 hours before the third India vs Australia Test match in Indore, a few of the cricketers from both sides were hooked to the action taking place thousands of kilometres away in Welling…read more.

Ranveer Singh answers critics in ad, says 'kuch logo ko mujhse problem hai'; fans love his counter to 'wagging tongues'

Ranveer Singh has featured in a new soft drink ad in which he can be seen answering his critics in his own style. The ad shows Ranveer in an animal print blue tracksuit, acting funny while walking down the…read more.

Alaya F in stylish crochet bikini 'got all the stomach pics before the pizza arrived'. See her sizzling beach-ready pics

Summer is almost here, which means beaches, lounging outside on a windy summer day, drinking icy-cool drinks and chilling by the sea or pool in a bikini or swimsuit. And it seems, for one Bollywood actor…read more.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023
