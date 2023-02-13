Afternoon brief: Tripura CM predicts ‘tsunami’ for BJP in poll-bound state, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tripura election: 'Something like a tsunami...' - CM Manik Saha's prediction

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has predicted 'something like a tsunami' ahead of an Thursday's assembly election and claimed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in the north-eastern state. Read more

'That’s not good for cricket. ICC needs to step in here': Australia great blasts 'pathetic' India act in Nagpur

Pat Cummins-led side sought to learn more about Nagpur's VCA Stadium and hence had planned to have a practice session before they left for New Delhi, for the second Test. Read more

Dhuin review: Achal Mishra's portrait of artistic pursuit is a compact gem; intimate and expansive at the same time

Set in Darbhanga, Dhuin revolves around an aspiring actor named Pankaj (Abhinav Jha), who struggles to find the middle ground between desire and despair in order to follow his dreams. Read more

Diabetes: 5 important nutrients that can lower diabetes risk

A recent study linked Vitamin D supplementation with lowered risk of diabetes. From Omega-3 fatty acids, Selenium to Chromium, here are nutrients that can reduce your diabetes risk. Read more

‘What if Elon Musk is an alien’: Billionaire responds to tweet directed at him

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is quite active on the microblogging platform and often takes time to reply to tweets. The billionaire businessman recently responded to a tweet that imagines him as an ‘alien’ and Tesla’s Optimus bots as the ‘alien invasion.' Read more

Valentine's Day Gifts For Fitness Lovers. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON