Afternoon brief: Ukraine Minister thanks Elon Musk as country gets Starlink internet terminals and all the latest news

‘Thanks, Elon Musk’: Ukraine receives Starlink internet terminals

Ukraine on Monday received Starlink satellite internet terminals from SpaceX. "Starlink — here. Thanks, Elon Musk," Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, tweeted, to which Musk replied, “You are most welcome.” Read more

'Mom... I'm afraid': Russian soldier's texts to mother before he died

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, on Monday, claimed to have accessed an exchange of messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before the young man was killed in action. "Mom, I’m in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here," the Russian soldier told his mother moments before he died, claims Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya. Read more

‘Unless he hits 100-200 balls, he doesn’t get sleep’: Shami reveals India batter who frustrates him most at nets

India's premier seamer Mohammed Shami is regarded as one of the finest talent in modern day cricket. The 31-year-old is among the regulars in all the three formats and in a career of almost nine years so far, the medium pacer has represented India in 57 Test, 71 ODIs, and 17 T20Is. Read more

Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon show Bachchhan Paandey's soft side in new song Meri Jaan, Meri Jaan; fans call it 'masterpiece'

Bachchhan Paandey's new song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan released on Tuesday. The Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer is set to hit theatres on March 18. Read more

Hero Eddy short-commute electric scooter unveiled. And no, license not needed.

The Hero Eddy has been designed for a specific group of customers who want electric two-wheekers to cover short distances. Read more

Mouni Roy serves a 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' moment in ₹84k saree, her braid steals the spotlight: Check out photos

Mouni Roy created a 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' moment in a yellow saree, worth ₹84k, and a sleeveless blouse that she wore for an episode of DID Li'l Masters. However, it is the star's braid that stole the spotlight. Read more

Zookeeper hangs out with huge crocodile, calls it ‘coolest animal in the world’

Jay Brewer, founder of the Reptile Zoo, posted the video of him hanging out with a crocodile on Instagram. Read more