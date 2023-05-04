Afternoon Brief: ‘Unhappy with violence in Manipur', says Boxer Mary Kom and all the latest news

‘Unhappy with violence in Manipur… why can’t we live peacefully': Boxer Mary Kom

Mary Kom, the Olympic medal-winning boxer and Rajya Sabha MP, appealed for calm Thursday amid widespread violence in her home state of Manipur amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Speaking to news agency ANI, she said: "The situation in Manipur makes me unhappy... earlier I could not even imagine this much violence. Since last night it has become more frightening." Read Here.

Chinese FM headed to Pakistan from India to meet Pak leaders, Taliban FM

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang will visit Islamabad from May 5 to 6 to attend the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue in Pakistan, his first visit to Beijing’s “ironclad” ally after taking over the ministry, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday. Read Here.

Vivek Agnihotri discusses Anurag Kashyap's statement against his film with Sudhir Mishra. Watch

Vivek Agnihotri and Sudhir Mishra discussed Anurag Kashyap's statement in which he said that Vivek's film (The Kashmir Files) should not be sent to the Oscars. Vivek Agnihotri has shared a teaser of his upcoming podcast with Sudhir Mishra and they were seen discussing Anurag's comment in the short video. Read Here.

Creating a mindful escape: How to design an outdoor space for relaxation and reflection

In today's fast-paced world, finding time to relax and unwind can be a challenge. Many people turn to meditation and other mindfulness practices to help them manage stress and find inner peace. One way to enhance these practices is by designing an outdoor space that encourages relaxation and meditation. Creating an outdoor space that promotes calm and tranquillity can be a rewarding experience. There are a variety of design elements that can be incorporated, such as water features, natural materials, and comfortable seating areas. The goal is to create a space that invites one to slow down, breathe deeply, and connect with nature. Read Here.

Virat Kohli won't pay BCCI's ‘100% match-fee’ punishment fine for fight. Who will? What about Gautam Gambhir?

It has been three days since Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir clashed after an IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium but interest around it refuses to die. Such was the unexpectedness of the unpleasant sight of two noted names of Indian cricket nearly coming to blows on the cricket field that legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag felt the ‘100% fine’ imposed by BCCI was not enough. They should have gotten a stricter punishment, they felt. Read Here.

Netizens can’t get over this viral video of woman dancing to Rema, Selena Gomez’s Calm Down

It’s not uncommon for dance videos to go viral on social media, especially when they showcase impressive moves. And this viral video is a case in point. It shows a woman dancing to the globally popular song Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez. The viral dance video has struck a chord with netizens, with many expressing admiration for the woman’s talent. Read Here.

